North Lauderdale Water Association has issued a boil water notice due to loss of system pressure resulting from a prolonged regional power loss.
All members and water customers of the system who have experienced or will experience a complete loss of pressure or flow at some point between the early morning hours of February 18 and system restoration are subject to this notice.
Affected communities and roads include Lauderdale, Daleville, Briarwood, Bailey, Center Hill, West Lauderdale Schools, Highway 45 North of Sam Lackey, Highway 39 North of Old Country Club, Poplar Springs, Highway 493 north of Poplar Springs, Highway 495, King Road, Pine Springs, Masonic Lodge and regions north to the county line, excluding Naval Air Station Meridian, which has its own water supply.
As a precaution, those affected should not use tap water for drinking, making ice cubes, preparing food, or brushing teeth without first boiling it vigorously for at least one minute.
North Lauderdale Water will be testing water to determine residual chlorine disinfection levels and submitting samples to the state laboratory for contaminant testing for the next several days. We will contact members when the water passes all tests and boiling is no longer necessary.
Members may call the North Lauderdale Water Association office at 601-681-6157 or check the association's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northlauderdalewater for more information.
