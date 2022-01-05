The Meridian Star is seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year and Unsung Heroes for our upcoming 2022 Profile editions.
We are asking your help to identify people who do good work in the community and to nominate them for recognition as Citizen of the Year or as an Unsung Hero to be featured in our Profile editions.
• Citizen of the Year should be someone who has done extraordinary work to serve or inspire this community. Please send us your nomination and supporting reasons.
• Unsung Heroes are the people who did good deeds, but are seldom recognized – a youth leader, a grandparent who volunteers in the schools, a lay minister who visits the homebound, a neighbor who looks out for the elderly, a hospice worker who provides comfort. Please send us a recommendation letter that provides supporting reasons.
Send your nominations for Citizen of the Year or Unsung Heroes to editor@themeridianstar.com, including “2022 Profile” in the subject line, or by mail to The Meridian Star, 814 22nd Ave., Meridian, MS 39301. Email is preferred. Please include your contact information so we may verify the information.
