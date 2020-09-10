Lauderdale County residents won’t see higher taxes under a $62.1 million budget approved by the board of supervisors on Thursday.
The budget includes pay raises for E-911 and jail employees, but no county-wide cost of living increase, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty. Elected officials received raises last year.
Capitol improvements include a new fire truck for the county’s volunteer fire department program and funds to complete the county’s animal shelter in Marion, Lafferty said.
Tax revenues account for 62 percent of the budget, with the remaining revenue from road and bridge privilege taxes, licenses and commissions, fines and forfeitures, revenue from federal, state or local entities, garbage fees, interest income and other sources.
On the expenditure side, 26 percent of the budget covers general government, while 24 percent covers public safety, which includes the sheriff’s office, emergency management, ambulance service, volunteer fire departments and constables.
Public works, which includes roads, bridges and solid waste, accounts for 22 percent of the budget. Two percent of the budget is allocated to health and welfare, while 6 percent covers culture and recreation, which includes the public library, community colleges, county extension service and the Lauderdale County Ag Center.
Economic development accounts for 2 percent of the budget, while 11 percent is budgeted for debt service.
The budget does not include a millage increase, meaning that residents will not pay more in property taxes, vehicle tag fees and other items unless the assessed value of their property has increased.
The budget for fiscal year 2019-20 was $58.7 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.