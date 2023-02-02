Lauderdale County residents have plenty of candidates to choose from heading into the 2023 election cycle.
On the ballot this year are county offices such as tax assessor, circuit clerk, supervisor and constable, as well as state, state-district and legislative races.
This year’s election has several open positions, including sheriff, coroner, District 1 Supervisor and District 1 Justice Court Judge.
In the sheriff’s race, Ward Calhoun, Ricky Roberts and Gerald Reon Johnson are all vying to replace Billy Sollie, who announced he will be retiring at the end of his term.
For coroner, an eight candidate race has formed to decide who will succeed Clayton Cobler who elected not to run again for the position.
District 1 Supervisor will also be a crowded race, with five candidates, and seven candidates have qualified for District 1 Justice Court Judge.
Primary elections in the 2023 cycle are set for Aug. 8, with a runoff date of Aug. 29. The general election will be held Nov. 7, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 28 if it’s needed.
Candidates running for local elections include:
County Attorney
Tommy Horne - R (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Ward Calhoun - R
Ricky Roberts - R
Gerald Reon Johnson - D
Chancery Clerk
Carolyn Mooney - R (Incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Donna Jill Johnson - R (Incumbent)
Tax Assessor
James Rainey - R (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
Doris Spidle - R (Incumbent)
Coroner
Stella McMahan - R
Kenneth Graham - R
John Hollingsworth - R
Kevin Smith - R
Justin "Scrappy" Allen - D
Jonathan Wells - R
Belinda D. Bates - D
Rita Jack - D
Supervisor District 1
Chris Bullock - R
Devin Snowden - R
Justin "JJ" Anders - R
Tyrone Johnson - D
Markeo D. Kendricks - D
Supervisor District 2
Wayman Newell - R (Incumbent)
Carlos Wallace - D
Craig Houston - D
Erick Johnson - R
Supervisor District 3
Josh Todd - R (Incumbent)
Clifford Holloway - R
Supervisor District 4
Joseph “Joe” Norwood - D (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 5
Kyle Rutledge - R (Incumbent)
John Temple- D
Justice Court Judge 1
Merritt Barry - R
Charles Graham - R
Nick Lisi - R
Jessie "Coach" Hill Jr. - D
Gary "G Lamar Chic" Johnson - D
Michelle Griffith Joyner - R
David Rosenbaum Jr. - R
Justice Court Judge 2
Ondray Harris Sr. - D (Incumbent)
Loretta "Lolo Allen" Bennett - I
Justice Court Judge 3
Paul E Earley II - R (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge 4
Buck Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 1
Tommie Coker - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 2
Ondray Harris Jr. - D (Incumbent)
Constable District 3
Mike Myers - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 4
Lee “Chuck” Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 2
Consuella Rue - D (Incumbent)
Brenda Faye Harris - D
Election Comm District 4
Gloria Dancy - D (Incumbent)
Candidates qualified for state, state district and legislative seats include:
Governor
Tate Reeves - R (Incumbent)
John Witcher - R
Gregory Wash - D
Brandon Presley - D
Rob Hickingbottom - D
Gwendolyn Gray - I
David Grady Hardigree - R
Lt. Governor
Delbert Hosemann - R (Incumbent)
Shane Quick - R
Tiffany Longino - R
Chris McDaniel - R
D. Ryan Grover - D
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch - R (Incumbent)
Greta Martin - D
Secretary of State
Michael Watson - R (Incumbent)
Shuwaski Young - D
State Treasurer
David McRae - R (Incumbent)
Addie Green - D
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson - R (Incumbent)
Robert Bradford - D
Bethany Hill - D
Robert Briggs - D
Terry Rodgers II - D
State Auditor
Shad White - R (Incumbent)
Larry Bradford - D
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney - R (Incumbent)
Mitch Young - R
Bruce Burton - D
State Senator District 31
Tyler McCaughn - R (Incumbent)
State Senator District 32
Rod Hickman - D (Incumbent)
State Senator District 33
Jeff Tate - R (Incumbent)
State Representative District 45
Kenny Rush - D
Keith Jackson - D
Michael Cassidy - R
Lindsey Kidd - D
Trent Rickles - I
State Representative District 81
Steve Horne - R (Incumbent)
Ben Shirley - R
State Representative District 82
Charles Young - D (Incumbent)
State Representative District 83
Billy Adam Calvert - R (Incumbent)
Public Service Commissioner (Central District)
Brent Bailey - R (Incumbent)
Dekeither Stamps - D
Transportation Commissioner (Central District)
Willie Simmons - D (Incumbent)
Ricky Pennington Jr. - R
District Attorney (10th District)
Kassie Coleman - R (Incumbent)
Candidate announcements
The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the elections. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a color headshot of the candidate. Announcements should include your name, age, the office you are seeking, political affiliation and relevant experience.
Announcements are limited to Lauderdale County candidates and state officials whose district includes Lauderdale County.
Announcements may be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com. Please include your contact information in the email.
