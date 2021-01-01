Police say several gunshots were fired at Uptown Meridian mall Thursday evening.
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read believes the shots were fired outside of the mall and says that no one was hit.
Police believe that at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, there were arguments involving two parties. The arguments started inside the mall, and then as the individuals exited the building, gunshots were fired.
“A couple of vehicles had bullet holes and the building, the mall itself, had a couple of bullet holes, too,” Read said.
He said police reviewed the mall’s video footage and witness statements and have possibly identified some of the suspects.
