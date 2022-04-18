Lauderdale County supervisors are taking more time to consider whether or not the county should opt out of medical marijuana after hearing from residents Monday at a public hearing.
In the hearing, residents both for and against medical marijuana shared their concerns about the effect of marijuana on crime, whether rural water and electric associations could handle the demand of marijuana cultivation facilities and the impact of opting out on those with ailments who would benefit from medical marijuana treatment.
At the end of the hearing, the Board of Supervisors voted to take the comments under advisement and continue pondering the issue until the board’s next meeting on May 2.
“That would allow us to think about the comments that were made today, and it actually allows people who aren’t here to further get their comments to us over the next couple of weeks before May 2,” Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act set a deadline of May 3 for counties and municipalities to opt-out of medical marijuana. The board’s May 2 meeting will be the last opportunity for the county to vote before automatically being opted in to the program.
Supervisors have been working to find answers to questions about the medical marijuana program ahead of the deadline to vote. With regulations still being written and finalized by state agencies, the board is concerned about the potential for the county to end up being responsible for enforcing any regulations or restrictions that may be developed.
Counties do not receive sales tax revenue like municipalities do, and supervisors previously shared concerns that the cost of regulating marijuana would far exceed any ad valorem taxes collected from new businesses.
In its April 4 meeting, the board discussed potentially opting out of allowing dispensaries, but allowing cultivation facilities within the county, opting out all together or doing nothing and allowing the deadline to pass.
A vote to opt out, in part or in full, would not impact residents’ ability to get a medical marijuana card or restrict their ability to use medical marijuana. The supervisors’ decision would impact only whether or not dispensaries and/or marijuana cultivation was allowed in Lauderdale County.
The City of Meridian is not expected to opt out of the program, and dispensaries and cultivation facilities within the city limits would not be impacted by the county’s decision.
After deciding not to vote Monday, the board encouraged residents who were not able to attend the public hearing to weigh in on the issue before the May 2 meeting.
“This will give the appropriate time to get their responses in,” Wells said.
Residents wanting to share their thoughts or concerns about medical marijuana can email County Administrator Chris Lafferty at clafferty@lauderdalecounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.