Thursday’s NightMarket at The MAX will bring together the best of two worlds: the City of Meridian’s “Best Festival” — according to a recent Meridian Star Newspaper Reader’s Choice publication — combined with art, music and more.
“We’re bringing together people who enjoy attending Earth’s Bounty, which is normally a morning event, with people who enjoy a night of art, music and drinks,” the city’s Community Development Administrative Assistant Craig Wilkes said. “It’s kinda neat how the two come together.”
The event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at The MAX in downtown Meridian. First presented in 2018, the NightMarket event is a partnership between Earth’s Bounty and The MAX. There is no admission charge.
NightMarket will feature vendors often seen at the morning event selling produce, baked and canned goods, goat cheese products, desserts and more. There will also be paintings, arts and crafts, jewelry candles, accessories and more.
“It’s a come-and-go event that has something to offer everyone, from children to adults,” The MAX Marketing Coordinator Gabby Ortiz said. “A family friendly event all under one roof.”
Live music will be provided by the Sam Mooney and his band. Mooney is a Mississippi-born musician who is currently based in Nashville, Tenn. He and his band provide music from several genres including acoustic, R&B, pop and cover songs.
Activities for children, such as lawn games and crafts, will also be included in Thursday’s event, as well as food vendors Hillybilly Dots and It’s a Wrap. Beverages will be provided by Mitchell Distributing and Magnolia Beverage companies.
