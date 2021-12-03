Night of Lights at Poplar Springs

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Poplar Springs Elementary School staff and students treated the community to a night of festive fun Thursday at the second annual Night of Lights. The event featured a drive-thru Christmas light display and a host of volunteers handing out candy canes and spreading holiday cheer. Toys and funds raised by the Night of Lights will be donated to Wesley House at the school's annual Giving Feast Dec. 10.

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

