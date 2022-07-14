Nickey crowned 2022-2023 Choctaw Indian Princess

photo courtesy Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Cadence Raine Nickey was crowned the 2022-2023 Choctaw Indian Princess by 2021-21 Choctaw Indian Princess Shemah Crosby and Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben during the Choctaw Indian Fair Wednesday night. Nickey, the 18-year-old daughter of Eric Nickey and Georgianna McMillan, is from the Tucker Community. She plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall. Other winners include 1st Runner-Up Kyla Farmer, 2nd Runner-Up Catherine Jim, Miss Congeniality - Jordan Mack, and Photogenic - Tayla Willis.
