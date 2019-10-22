Voters in Newton and Neshoba counties will choose new sheriffs in the general election on Nov. 5.
In Newton County, two candidates are vying to succeed long-serving Sheriff Jackie Knight, who is retiring.
Decatur Police Chief Joedy Pennington, who won the Republican nomination in August, will face independent candidate Randy Patrick.
Pennington said he had several things on his mind if he wins the seat.
“It’s not just one thing,” he said. “I’m going to accomplish everything I told the Newton County voters I would do for them. ”
Patrick said that if elected he would “build back citizens' confidence and engage with our youth and citizens.”
For the office of Tax Accessor/Collector, Republican candidate Daniel “Peanut” Savell is challenging incumbent Democrat May Bender.
“If I win, I want it to be a very pleasant experience when they come in – more efficient for the county, and with a friendlier atmosphere,” Savell said. “I hope we can communicate with the community better on their taxes, etc.”
Supervisor seats
In District 3, Bryan Withers will face incumbent Republican Charles Moulds.
“I would like to keep our infrastructure maintained,” Withers said. It is more cost effective than waiting until it is broken to fix. We need to be responsible with our citizens hard earned money and use it wisely. I would also like to help fix the problems with our ambulance service in our county and find better ways to fund our fire services.”
In District 5, Democrat Carroll D. Johnson will face Republican Jacky Johnson and Independent Candidate Charles Scoggin. Current District 5 Supervisor Glenn Hollingsworth is not seeking re-election.
Other seats
In the race for District 2 Justice Court Judge, Justin Chaney, Greg Morgan and Charlie E. Walker are on the ballot. Sheryl Harrison and Lesia Taylor are on the ballot for the special election for election commissioner for District 3.
Legislative seats
In Senate District 31, Republican Tyler McCaughn will face Mike Marlow, a Democrat. The winner will succeed Terry C. Burton, who is retiring.
Incumbent State Rep. Randy Rushing (R) is being challenged by Joe Bradford (D) for the House District 78 seat.
In House District 84, Troy Smith (R) and Roy May (I) will face off, with the winner succeeding William Shirley, who lost the Republican primary to Smith.
Unopposed candidates
Unopposed Newton County candidates in the general election are Chancery Clerk George Hayes; Circuit Clerk Mike Butler; Coroner Danny Shoemaker; District 1 Supervisor Kenneth Harris; District 2 Supervisor Joe Alexander; District 4 Supervisor Charles Godwin; Justice Court Judge Scott Round; Constable for District 1 Mark Spence, Constable for District 2 Donny Collins and County Attorney J. Douglas Smith.
Neshoba County
With the upcoming retirement of longtime Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell, two candidates are seeking the office: Democrat Ken Edwards and Republican Eric Clark.
“If elected as Sheriff of Neshoba County, I want to build a Sheriff’s Department that the people of this county are proud of,” Clark said. “As Sheriff, I will be persistent in improving the way we do business daily. Our staff will be better trained, more professional and will strive to provide a professional and courteous Sheriff’s Office that is prepared to meet any challenge Neshoba County may face.”
Other seats
For the Constable - Place 1 seat, Josh Burt, a Republican, is being challenged by Independent Candidate Lindsey Kidd.
Seeking the office of Constable - Place 2 are Republican Keith McCrory and Independent Desmond Jones.
“If elected to the position of Constable - Place 2, the one thing I want to accomplish is to help make Neshoba County better, and be more involved in the community with the people,” Jones said.
Republican Jonathan “Earl” Spears and Independent candidate Alexander Brown are vying for the office of Justice Court Judge - Place 2.
Democratic incumbent Obbie Riley will face Republican David Carter for the office of Supervisor in District 5.
Unopposed candidates
Supervisors Keith Lillis of District, Kevin Cumberland of District 2, Kinsey Smith of District 3 and Kevin Wilcher of District 5 are all unopposed.
John E. Stephens, coroner/ medical examiner; Guy Nowell, Chancery Clerk; Patti Duncan Lee, Circuit Clerk, Mike Lewis, Tax Assessor/ Collector; Caleb E. May, the county attorney; District Attorney Steven Kilgore and Justice Court Judge Place 1 Paul Payne all face no opposition in the general election.
State legislative incumbents Sen. Jenifer Branning of District 18, Rep. C. Scott Bounds of District 44 and Rep. Michael Ted Evans of District 45 are all unopposed.
