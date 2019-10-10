Newton County pumpkin, tree crops struggle after driest September on record

CHUNKY – Michael May is standing a few rows back in his family’s 200-acre farm in Chunky, surrounded by leyland cypresses.
Some of the trees, which have been growing for three years, are tinged with yellow and will be up for sale next December – if they survive the drought.
“I’ve been doing this 39 years and I’ve never seen this happen,” May says.
May, who took over the farm from his parents in 2001, points out where the tree limbs are drooping and needles have turned down.
“It’s dry, but it’s also extremely hot, so we have several 100 degree-days and that takes a toll on basically any type of vegetation,” he says.
“There’s nothing I can do. We just pray for rain and hopefully, they’ll pop back out.”
May estimates as many as 250 trees have some type of drought damage.
Up the hill, his three acres of pumpkin vines are struggling, too, heading into the third weekend of Lazy Acres Agritainment's pumpkin patch season.
“We planted the pumpkins in July and along, say, mid-August, everything was coming along great,” May says. “We had nice green vines. It was full of vegetation and of course now, as you can see, it’s starting to wilt away.”
This September was both the driest on record and third warmest for Newton County, according to Nicholas Fenner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Since Sept. 1, Meridian has set 11 new high temperature records, several of them above 100 degrees, with only 0.23 inches of rain, he said.
October hasn’t provided much relief either, with four consecutive days in Meridian over 100 degrees, according to Fenner.
Chunky has an 80 percent chance of rain Friday evening and rain chances could improve next week, he said.
Despite the dry conditions, May says this year's Christmas trees are healthy and visitors will still have their pick of pumpkins.
The farm has brought in additional pumpkins to supplement the crop.
In addition to the existing 100-foot slide, corn maze, animal park, and giant jumping pillow, a nighttime wagon ride with skeleton scenes is new this year.
“Everything is going to be OK,” May says. “It has not affected the trees that we will be selling this year, and also, with our pumpkin vines, they may not be quite as beautiful as they have been in the past, but we’ve still got plenty of pumpkins.”
Lazy Acres Agritainment is open Fridays and Sundays from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.