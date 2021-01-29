A Newton County man died in a vehicle collision Wednesday evening in rural Lauderdale County, according to authorities.
Stephen K. Buckley, 33, of Little Rock was killed in an accident that took place on Highway 19 North around 7:48 p.m., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
According to an MHP accident report, Buckley was driving a 2004 Chevy CTA northbound on Highway 19 North when his vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder and struck a highway sign and fence post. The vehicle then returned to the highway on the opposite side into oncoming traffic, then left the highway again and collided with a tree.
Buckley was the only person involved in the accident, according to the report.
