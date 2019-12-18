Newton County man charged with computer luring

A Newton County man was arrested on the charge of computer luring in Meridian on Tuesday.
Russell Scott Minor, 37, of Little Rock, was arrested after authorities were contacted by a concerned parent, said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
In their investigation, authorities found that Minor was sending inappropriate photos to a minor on a electronic device, he said. Calhoun said Minor knew the victim.
Minor posted a $10,000 bond and was released.
