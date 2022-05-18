Newton County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K-9 officer

Submitted photo 

Colt, the Newton County’s Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer, died after he was hit by a vehicle sometime Monday. 

The Newton County’s Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved friend and colleague. 

Colt, the department’s canine officer, died after he was hit by a vehicle sometime Monday.

Deputy Barry Roberts, Colt’s handler, said the German Shorthaired Pointer, who specialized in narcotics detection, had been with the department for about a year.

“It’s been tough,” Roberts said. ‘I spent a lot of time with him in the past year.”

“Colt was one of the best K-9’s that this department has ever had and was a tremendous asset to Newton County,” Sheriff Joedy Pennington posted on Facebook. “He will be greatly missed.”

