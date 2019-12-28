New Year safety tips: Experts advise caution when celebrating 2020

Alcohol and fireworks may be on the agenda for some people who are looking for a festive transition into 2020.
Though popped corks and high flying rockets are a norm this time of year, it’s still important to give these two substances their full attention and know the risks associated with both.
Mississippi law enforcement officers, state officials and experienced community members give their takes on safety celebrating the new year.
Alcohol abuse
In Lauderdale County, there are about 250-300 individuals charged with being under the influence at the end of the year, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
He said that during this time of year, the department is vigilant and has additional deputies on the roads to help make driving as safe as possible.
“We received a federal grant for two deputies to work traffic and remove impared drivers from the roadway,” Calhoun said. “During the holidays, in addition to the two, we add more deputies funded through this grant to work additional shifts looking for impared drivers.”
Checkpoints will be set up in the county in an effort to keep inebriated drivers off the roads, Calhoun said.
Safety tips
The Mississippi Department of Transportation offered safety tips for motorists.
If you drink alcohol, do not get behind the wheel for any reason. Make sure you have a designated driver or a taxi to take you home.
Hand your keys over to a trusted friend or family member at the beginning of the night before the first drink. This removes any temptations to drive.
Avoid all distractions. Concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
Be aware of other drivers. Don’t assume everyone is driving as safely as you are.
Impaired drivers are not only a danger to themselves, but also to other innocent drivers on the road. If you suspect someone is driving drunk, call the police when it is safe to do so.
Fireworks safety
Jeff Tate is the owner of Tate’s Fireworks in Marion and Collinsville and has had 10 years experience selling fireworks to the community. He’s given his tips on what should be done to stay safe as people light the skies in their own backyards.
“When it comes to fireworks, it's important to remember safety precautions,” Tate said. “First thing is to locate your source of water (hose, bucket of water, etc.”
“Wet your area where you’re gonna shoot them so if there is a fire you’re much more prepared and wont’ panic,” he added.
Tate also said protective clothing items would help.
“Have eye protection, sunglasses, goggles, anything that’ll protect your eyes,” Tate said. “Make sure you have as much of your skin covered as possible… nothing that would allow a spark between your clothing and your skin.”
The city of Meridian does not allow fireworks within the city limits, according to Tate, but there is some wiggle room for smoke bombs and sparklers.
