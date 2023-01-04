Marion residents will pay a little bit more for water and garbage service as new rates are set to be reflected on next month’s bills.
In a meeting Tuesday, Town Clerk Shirley Durden said bills are sent out for previous month’s use, so they are a month behind. The new rates, which went into effect this month, will be reflected on residents’ February bills.
Marion aldermen voted in October to raise what customers are billed for both freshwater and garbage service. Water rates were raised to $15.25 for the first 2,000 gallons and $5.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons used.
At an Oct. 27 town hall meeting held to address residents’ question and concerns, town officials explained the water rate was increased because the department was not generating enough income to fix leaks and cover the department’s needs.
Water Department Supervisor Andrew Bateman said the increase was the first adjustment made to Marion’s water rates since 1997.
Marion residents will also see the amount they pay for garbage service rise from $8.35 to $14.60, which is what the town is currently paying Waste Pro for the service.
Mayor Larry Gill said state law does not allow the town to pay for services with taxpayer dollars. With both the water and sewer rates not generating enough income to pay for themselves, he said the town was left with little options other than to raise the rates.
By passing on the full garbage costs to residents, Marion will free up $45,000 to $50,000 that can be put toward other projects and goals throughout the town.
