Shandra Stennis is one step closer to reaching her goal of working in healthcare.
“I always dreamed of being a nurse,” said the 51-year-old, a student at Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School, a new school in Meridian.
“I want to continue and receive my certifications," Stennis said. "So I can work as a phlebotomist, then further my education to finish my nursing degree."
The trade school on Eighth Street was founded recently by Sherren Smith, a registered nurse. It offers classes in nursing, phlebotomy, nail technology and carpentry. The school also provides reentry services for those released from prison.
For Smith, the school is the result of many years of hard work. After having a child as a teenager, she earned her GED, and eventually got her bachelor's degree to become a registered nurse.
Smith said the goal of the school is train students for the workforce. But it also has another mission: to improve the community, she said.
“We have to do something better for our community and our kids,” Smith said. “This was where this dream started six years ago.”
Briana Griffin, who works as a certified nursing assistant, became interested in the medical field after visiting local nursing homes with a family member.
“I love doing the work," said Griffin, who hopes to become a nurse. "I love working in the health field, I love being around people and taking care of people.”
She's focusing on improving her skills to show her six-year-old daughter that anything is possible.
“I've always told my little girl that if you can accomplish by being a parent like I am, then you can accomplish anything,” she said.
Smith said she's seeing a good response from the community, and hopes to move to a bigger building and offer more course options in the future.
"With every situation, there is a start," she said," she said. "We are starting a good foundation here and we just continue God's work to help people."
