New sheriff's office nears completion

The new Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is nearing completion with deputies to begin moving in as early as next week.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said a tentative move-in date is set for the end of the month. The office is located near the new county complex at the site of the former Village Fair Mall.
“We’re looking at starting the transition on Friday, Sept. 30, and then working Saturday and Sunday, the first and second, and then hopefully be operational Monday, Oct. 3,” he said.
The plan, however, was dependent on the office’s technology working as planned in the new location, Sollie said.
“It’s still contingent upon technology, getting the phones and computers up and running,” he said.
As the sheriff’s office looks to move in, there are still some items left to do before the building is complete. On Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved change orders for J&J Contractors for $10,916 and A&B Electric Company for $20,590 for work on the new public safety building.
The work included changing locks, IT equipment and remote access to the sally port. Sollie said the changes, similar to a garage door, would let deputies open and close the sally port door without getting out of their cars.
Supervisors also approved a third change order with Fireline Inc, which came in $13,720 under budget. Those funds will be returned to the county to reallocate.
Sollie said the new office space will be a much nicer area for the public and his deputies to work and conduct business.
“We’re excited about it,” he said. “As far as the public goes, they’re going to have a clean, new building to go in to conduct business.”
Once the sheriff’s office completes its move, the county is planning an event to let the public come in and see the new space.
