The Meridian Symphony Orchestra is starting its new season at a new location.

The community institution moved from its old location on 1921 24th Avenue to 2120 Main Street in July.

The move not only puts the office near the MSU Riley Center, where symphony events are held, it makes for easier access for its staff.

“It feels great to be downtown in the Arts District,” said Carra Purvis, executive director of the Meridian Symphony Association. “It gives us a better community presence.”

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation is planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the new location.

The MSO' 60th season opens on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. with Terrence Wilson on piano.

Other shows include:

•Dec. 5, 7 p.m. Peppermint Pops, featuring Todd Tilghman, Meridian Symphony Chorus and William Carey University Choral Dec. 5, 7 p.m

•Jan. 16, 2021, 7 p.m., Winter Classical

•March 20, 2021, 7 p.m., Spring Pops, Music in the Movies

•April 9, 2021, Symphony Doo Dah, Interactive Family and Community Concert

•May 8, 2021, 7 p.m., Beethoven, Blue Jeans and BBQ