New pharmacy to open in DeKalb

Proxsys Rx, in collaboration with Rush Health Systems, has announced the opening of a new community pharmacy in DeKalb.
In addition to providing traditional pharmacy services, the Stennis Community Pharmacy include a technology-driven solution that integrates new pharmacy options for patients at John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital.
The pharmacy fills a void left by the closing of Fred’s pharmacy, which was the only freestanding pharmacy in DeKalb.
“The healthcare needs in the communities we serve remain our number one focus; providing timely and convenient access to care is vital to meeting those needs. These expanded pharmacy services fill a critical community need and further Rush’s mission of providing quality medical care, innovation, and service to others,” said Larkin Kennedy, President/CEO, Rush Health Systems in a news release.
Rush Health Systems has already partnered with pharmacy developer Proxsys Rx in Meridian.
“This new pharmacy ensures residents of Kemper County will not have to travel far from home to access their prescriptions, and patients who are in the hospital will have access to a new option in pharmacy service,” added Scott Vincent, administrator of John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital.
The Proxsys Rx Bedside Prescription Delivery program offered through John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital provides patients with one-to-one prescription drug counseling and prescription drug fulfillment along with arrangements for refills and other customized services that help patients stay on track with their medicines. The program has been proven to significantly reduce the risk of hospital readmission.
