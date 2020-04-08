New owner plans to begin work soon on old Meridian police station

Plans for the former Meridian police station downtown remain unknown, after the city council voted Tuesday to sell it to contractor Greg Creel for $35,000.
Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said Creel plans to develop the building on Sixth Street to fit the footprint for downtown Meridian.
Creel said Wednesday that he was not yet ready to announce what will go into the building, but work would begin soon.
The building will need repairs to the roof, he said.
Carmichael told the city council that the city received an appraisal showing $35,000 was representative of the building's fair market value.
Last fall, real estate broker Van Lewis expressed interest in using the property as an assisted living facility, but that plan did not move forward.
The city council voted to sell the old police station in March 2018, but John Purdy, the owner of Threefoot Brewing Company, later decided not to pursue the $45,000 purchase of the building, citing ongoing litigation against the city.
Carmichael said the city advertised that the building was for sale through the city's website, Facebook page, and a sign in front of the building.
The agreement includes a clause that would return the building to city ownership if development does not occur within two years, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
“We're just looking forward to the old police station complementing some of the other projects that we have going on,” Bland said in an update on Facebook Tuesday.
That includes Purdy's planned brewery, which is under construction in what was once a Merchants and Farmers Bank, next to city hall, Bland said.
Purdy said Wednesday he was happy to see somebody developing another downtown building nearby.
Architect Jerry Hobgood worked on the building in 1974.
He said that he was excited to learn the former police station would not just deteriorate.
Hobgood said he was partners with the building’s original architect, Chris Risher.
“I hope that the building is restored to its original grandeur,” Hobgood said. “His legacy should be handled with the greatest respect.”
