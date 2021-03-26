New museum offers a bounty of learning opportunities for children

Lilli Wilson knows the ins and outs of the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian.
During a tour after the museum’s ribbon-cutting on Thursday, she strolled over to a giant brain — a massive exhibit so big that kids can climb inside.
“My favorite part about the brain is that you can almost get lost in it,” said Lilli.
Lilli is familiar with other activities in the museum, too. In the farm exhibit, she can milk the cow. In the train exhibit, she's a pro at putting coal in the locomotive’s engine.
And in the WonderBox exhibit, she knows how to build a catapult out of popsicle sticks and rubber bands.
“It’s kind of easy,” she said.
Over the past two years, Lilli has had sneak peeks of the center because her mother is Liz Wilson, the museum’s executive director.
The eight-year-old is one of many kids who will benefit from the attraction, which opens to the public on Saturday, March 27. The opening is part of a major revitalization in the city.
Across the 22nd Avenue bridge, the Threefoot Building is being renovated, and the former Merchants and Farmers Bank is being turned into a brewery.
At the children’s museum, Liz Wilson has seen the center blossom from an idea she shared with two other mothers to a major landmark on 22nd Avenue.
“When we started this, we had big dreams,” Wilson said during the ribbon-cutting. “And I think we had no idea that this was actually going to be a reality. It has far exceeded those dreams.”
The museum’s history
The project was the idea of Wilson, Kimberly Denison and Kim Bowers. In 2015, they sought the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson’s advice about starting a children’s museum in Meridian. The Jackson museum challenged the trio to raise $25,000 in seed money. They ended up doubling that amount in less than a month, according to MCM-Meridian’s website.
A feasibility study was then conducted, which showed overwhelming support for a children’s museum in Meridian. In 2016, the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s board of directors voted unanimously to move ahead with the project. Construction on the museum began in fall 2019.
The attraction features numerous indoor exhibits, such as a theater that resembles the Riley Center and a water table that is modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River. The museum also has a 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, museum leaders and local officials acknowledged how the museum will benefit Meridian and thanked those who have funded the new attraction.
Susan Garrard, president of the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson, said the museum and its exhibits were inspired by Meridian’s history, including its ties to country music and transportation.
“Meridian’s culture and heritage and East Mississippi’s culture and heritage is so rich,” she said. “There’s no place like home.”
Readers Poll: Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian
Do you plan on taking your children or grandchildren to the new Mississippi Children’s Museum -Meridian?
Daniel Ward, who visited the museum with his family, said his children enjoyed the numerous exhibits, including the Red Hot Cafe and a train exhibit that plays Jimmie Rodgers music.
Ward, who has a daughter with special needs, was especially pleased with the museum's inclusive atmosphere.
“She still gets to interact and play with all the exhibits,” Ward said.
He added that the museum is “a special thing to have in Meridian for all children.”
Kendarius Young, a contractor who did electrical work on the museum, attended the ribbon cutting with his daughter. He said the museum will likely appeal to children who don't know what they want to do when they grow up.
“For them to have this experience of the different fields that’s out there in the world — it’s a wonderful thing,” he said.
Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.