New MRI machine gives medical teams another tool to fight breast cancer

Rush Health Systems has a new tool in the fight against breast cancer, as well as other diseases.

This spring, while the medical system was adjusting to new protocols related to COVID-19, Rush Imaging Center also started using a new imaging machine – the Philips Ingenia 1.5T S, a machine designed to provide both more information and comfort to patients.

“There was a lot going on around that time for sure,” recalled Brandi Higginbotham, an MRI technologist at Rush Imaging Center. “But it’s fun for us – like a new toy that allows us to get better image quality.”

The machine makes it possible for patients to receive an MRI of the breast area – something that can be difficult on less advanced machines because of the challenges presented by breast density.

Breast MRIs are not designed to replace mammograms, but are another tool to gain information, Higginbotham said.

Patients might be sent for a breast MRI if a lump has been identified, Higginbotham said. Some people with a family history of breast cancer also might get the scans, along with people who have breast implants that could be leaking.

The machine also scans other areas of the body, just as other MRI machines would. It also is designed for a higher level of comfort and communication. The machine is larger than older ones, making it more comfortable, particularly for larger patients. The machine also is quieter and comes equipped with AutoVoice, a system that coaches patients through their exam.

“When patients are more comfortable and relaxed, they usually do better,” said Higginbotham. “That means we are more likely to get the best images possible. Communication can be a big part of that.”

The AutoVoice feature coaches patients through the process, letting them know what is happening and what to expect next.

Higginbotham said patients often are fearful of getting an MRI – but then do well when they are actually scanned.

“There really isn’t a lot to it,” she said. “A lot of people are scared of the noise, so it’s good that the noise level is reduced with … this machine. Some feel like they are entrapped, so I reassure them that there is a panic button they can use. We are always right there and they have the option to stop, so there’s really nothing to be scared about.”

Higginbotham, who has been a technician for several years, said she enjoys her work – and likes knowing she has a hand in helping people who are suffering or in danger to receive treatment.

Her great-grandmother died of breast cancer – something she thinks about periodically while working.

“I think about how when she died, they didn’t have the technology we do now,” she said. “We also didn’t know as much about breast cancer. We are fortunate to know what we do now and it really helps people to have better outcomes.”

She said she enjoys her job and would recommend it to someone with the right skill set.

“You have to really know the machine and be willing to learn when the technology changes,” she said. “You also have to be personable. You deal with people all day long and many of them are going through a difficult time with their health. Someone might frustrate you or you might be tempted to get mad, but you just have to remember that you don’t know exactly how they are feeling or what they are going through. All of that is really important to remember.”

