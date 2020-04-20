New Lauderdale County Justice Court clerk Nikita Wilkins makes history

With nine years of experience under her belt, Nikita Wilkins is ready to take on a new role.
Wilkins was sworn in as Lauderdale County first African-American justice court clerk Monday morning during a ceremony in the annex building.
She succeeds Darlene Jones, who retired on Friday.
“I feel like I am making history," said Wilkins, a Meridian native. "It's an interesting and kind of scary moment for me, but at the same time, I'm excited.”
Wilkins started working in the court system because she wanted a secure job that would provide her a good retirement.
She wasn't planning on becoming a justice court clerk.
“I didn’t think I would ever be doing this,” she said.
Her new job includes administrative duties, supervising other employees and handling traffic citations and civil court cases.
Wilkins said she is well-prepared for the job, having learned from Jones and Justice Court Judge Gerald Thompson, who retired last year.
“I have some big shoes to fill," Wilkins said.
The one thing Wilkins will enjoy about her new job is that she'll get to learn something new and different every day.
And she hopes to be an inspiration, showing others that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.
"I hope that young people coming behind me one day, that I would inspire them to do some of the things I've done," she said. "Because I worked hard to assume this position, and I will continue to work hard.”
