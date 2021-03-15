New Lauderdale County extension agents hope to inspire the next generation

Growing up in Shenandoah, Virginia, Lacey Dysart remembers the impact agriculture had on her life.
Now, with her new role with the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Lauderdale County, she hopes to expose young people to that world.
“It wasn’t until 4-H, Future Farmers of America and playing basketball that I came out of my shell,” she said. “I just know how valuable my relationship with my ag teacher was...I can’t wait to have that relationship and impact on our youth.”
As a 4-H agent with the extension office, Dysart will primarily focus on agriculture. She's joined by Kimberly Gowdy, the new family and consumer science agent.
Dysart received a degree from Virginia Tech and completed her graduate studies at Mississippi State University in Starkville. She said two internships with the Virginia Cooperative Extension and participation in the FFA in high school prepared her for her current role. Working with the East East Mississippi Kennel Club also helped her find ways to get more involved in the community, she said.
“Hopefully I can implement what I did with my studies here in Lauderdale County,” she said. “I hope that I can get some summer programs running."
Growing up, Dysart said her dad had a big influence on her.
“My dad set the standard that I wasn't any different from the boys that were working for us,” she said. “I was expected to do the same things.”
She hopes to pass along that message to young women in Lauderdale County.
“I want to show them that you can be educated and very powerful in the agriculture field,” she said. “You just have to work a little bit harder to prove your worth.”
Helping Families
Gowdy comes to Lauderdale County from Harrison County, where she worked for Head Start and as an extension agent.
Like Dysart, she became interested in agriculture through 4-H and having family members who worked on a farm. As an extension agent, Gowdy will focus on child development, parenting, nutrition, health finance and community engagement.
“Helping families and making a difference in the lives of children in the community as a whole,” is how she described her job. "Ive always had a general interest and a love for children."
Looking ahead, Gowdy and Dysart hope to create gardens with local community organizations, offer new programs and collaborate with local schools.
“Our ah-ha moment is seeing smiles on kids' faces,” Gowdy said. “To see that impact and to see those kids smile."
Lauderdale County Extension Agent Shani Hay said the addition of Dysart and Gowdy allows the agency to offer a wide range of programs to the community.
“We're here to help kids experience new opportunities and investigate new career paths," she said.
“We need basic skills to get through the world,” she added. “We try to cover that gap that schools no longer offer. It’s more relevant now than it ever was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.