New Lauderdale County Animal Shelter nears completion

Stray animals in Lauderdale County will soon have a new home — the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter in Marion.
Rocky Rockette, director of Lauderdale County Animal Control, said the construction of the shelter is about 95% complete.
Lauderdale County Animal Control houses stray animals and handles animal nuisance complaints.
Rockette, who didn't have an estimate on when the new shelter will open, is ecstatic about its opening.
“I never would have imagined that this would have happened,” he said. “This gives Lauderdale County an opportunity to bring our shelter into modern times.”
The county and the City of Meridian currently share an animal shelter on Cooper Avenue, but the new building in Marion will allow the county to have its own space.
In past years, the shelter on Cooper Avenue has taken in between 3,000 and 4,000 animals, Rockette said.
“By us separating the two departments, we’ll be able to branch off and be able to provide better quality of life for the animals that we have in our possession,” he said.
Lauderdale County officials broke ground on the new shelter in October 2019. Workers have built a nearly 5,000 square foot grey building that sits behind Marion Town Hall.
Rockette said the interior of the building is mostly complete. Workers are waiting on the arrival of some construction materials before they can finish the inside of the shelter. County crews are also laying asphalt on the road to the shelter.
Rockette said the new building will benefit the shelter’s employees and the animals under their care.
“We’re all excited,” he said. “I mean, this is a dream come true.”
