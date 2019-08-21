New director hopes to bring fresh perspective to Care Lodge in Meridian

Being a daughter of a teacher and a preacher, Abby Miller has found her true calling in public service.
While many people go away on mission trips, Miller is serving her community in her own backyard.
“I felt drawn to public service and social work,” said Miller, the new executive director of the Care Lodge, a domestic violence shelter in Meridian.
Miller, 26, a Vicksburg native, succeeds Leslie Payne, who retired at the end of June.
Miller will be the first licensed master social worker at the center, which provides services across nine counties in East Mississippi.
Miller, who has a degree in social work, knew she wanted to do something to help others and Care Lodge provided her that opportunity. After graduating from college, she began working at Care Lodge as a counselor before becoming a shelter director.
In her role as shelter director, Miller found out she enjoyed being a leader, which led her to apply for the executive director post.
“When this opportunity became available, I knew this was something I really wanted to do," Miller said.
Since starting her new job earlier this month, Miller said it has been exciting, but challenging. But she's gotten guidance from Payne and her Care Lodge colleagues during the transition.
“Nothing could have prepared me for this," Miller said. "Even previous job experiences and life experiences couldn’t have prepared me for this type of role. I feel like every new day brings a new challenge.”
Payne said Miller brings a fresh perspective and new energy to the organization, noting she's confident that Miller will continue Care Lodge's mission.
“To run an agency that will meet the needs of the community and the victims,” Payne said.
Katy Vardell, who took over Miller’s previous role as shelter director, said Miller leads by example, she said.
“She wants to make sure all the clients receive the best possible services,” Vardell said.
Looking ahead, Miller hopes to expand the agency's counseling and advocacy services, not just through the shelter, but also with non-residential services.
She also hopes to partner with more community agencies and to improve the services provided by the organization. During her time at Care Lodge, she's seen the agency serve more people through outreach than through the shelter.
“Every year it increases," she said. "We are serving a thousand victims a year. Every year we get more and more, so it’s a definite need for Care Lodge in this area,” she said.
Miller also said she wants the community to become more aware of what Care Lodge offers.
“I want to make sure people in the community know that you don’t have to come into the shelter to receive services,” she said.
Miller’s long-term goal is to set up satellite offices in outlying counties to help those who might not have access to the main shelter in Meridian.
