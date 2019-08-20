New crosses raised in historic African American cemetery in Meridian

As the sun began to illuminate the graves of dozens of African American veterans and civilians buried along 10th Avenue in Meridian Tuesday, a crew of Lauderdale County employees and volunteers was at work.
With bags of concrete mix and an auger at their feet, they had removed the existing crosses, made from PVC pipes, that stood on the edge of the Thomas J. Wilson cemetery.
Next, the crew raised three new steel crosses, coated in fresh paint.
The Thomas J. Wilson and St. Luke’s cemeteries sit side by side and were commemorated with a historical marker in 2012.
Some of the headstones there are damaged; others marked with American flags.
Among the names of the deceased are Corp. Emmitt Evans and Corp. Henry P. Collins, who served in the Spanish-American War.
Veterans from five American military conflicts are buried at the site, which is considered Meridian’s largest African American burial ground, according to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Lauderdale County District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell has spent years working with volunteers to clean up the once abandoned cemeteries, encountering everything from angry dogs to hornets and snakes, he said.
More than a decade ago, he had to pay the county $1,400 after sending county workers to help without following the proper protocol. The county now maintains the grounds, he said.
“It feels wonderful. It’s the satisfaction of knowing that 11 years from when we started this, it gets a little bit closer,” Newell said Tuesday. “The crosses mean hope and I’m just, I don’t know, I’m overwhelmed.”
Part-time county employee Lucius Scott, who spent 10 hours making the new crosses from scrap metal, helped place them in the ground.
“You feel like you did something worthwhile,” he said. “They risked their life for us, a lot of them. I think they’re worthy of it.”
