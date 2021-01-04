Lauderdale County will soon start charging some individuals a fee to help fund construction of the new county government complex.
The Mississippi Legislature passed Senate Bill 3039 this summer. The bill allows the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors to levy a new assessment, which is a fee, from people filing a civil case in justice court and from those obtaining a misdemeanor conviction or non-adjudication in justice court.
The assessment will go towards construction of the new Lauderdale County Government Complex. An individual might also have to pay other assessments or court costs in addition to this one.
The new complex at the site of the old Village Fair mall will serve as the county’s courthouse and will house the offices of the tax collector, the tax assessor, the district attorney and other officials.
The board of supervisors on Dec. 7 passed an amended resolution to adopt, approve and implement Senate Bill 3039. The resolution went into effect on Friday.
According to the resolution, the board is levying an assessment of $50 for each Implied Consent Law conviction or non-adjudication. The board is levying $25 for each other kind of misdemeanor conviction or non-adjudication obtained in the county’s justice court. The board is also levying $25 for each civil case filed in justice court, excluding residential eviction cases.
District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said the board doesn't know at this time how much revenue the fees will bring in.
“We’re just going to have to monitor it over the year and see,” he said in December, “because we really won’t know until next year.”
The county can use the money to fund the construction, furnishing, technology, operation, maintenance and related needs of the Lauderdale County Government Complex, according to the bill and the resolution.
In October, the board approved the issuance of one or one more bonds for the building of the complex. The series of bonds cannot exceed $50 million, according to Rutledge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.