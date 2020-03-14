UPDATED 11:10 a.m. Monday The Mississippi Department of Health announced the state has two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 12 as of Monday morning.
The new cases are in Monroe and Pearl River River County.
On Sunday, state health officials reported two cases in Hinds County, one in Copiah County and 1 in Pearl River County.
State of Mississippi and Lauderdale County officials declared a state of emergency on Saturday, a day after state health officials reported five new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to six.
One case is a Forrest County woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. The woman has been hospitalized, officials said in a news release.
The other is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization. A Leflore County woman has also tested positive and has self-quarantined, officials said at a news conference on Friday.
The other cases involve a woman over 65 from Pearl River County and a woman over 65 from Copiah County. Both women have been hospitalized.
The six are among 90 people tested so far.
The first presumptive case was reported on Wednesday as a 49-year-old Forrest County man who had traveled out of state. The cases have been identified by MSDH lab testing, but are awaiting confirmation by CDC testing.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case. At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news release.
“It's very apparent that things are progressing and evolving very rapidly,” Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said during Friday's news conference. “This is not unexpected ... based on what we've seen in other states and other countries.”
Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday declared a state of emergency, giving health officials and administrators the tools to prevent the spread of the disease.
“I urge all Mississippians to use caution," Reeves said in a video. "This is not a time to panic. We are acting calmly and steadily.”
Reeves also asked churches not to hold in-person services on Sunday.
"You can worship from home," Reeves said.
Lauderdale County officials followed the state declaration, clearing the way for federal and state assistance, said Odie Barrett, the county's emergency management director.
A decision to close any county buildings, such as the courthouse, would have to be made by the board of supervisors, who will meet Monday, Barrett said.
The city of Meridian canceled municipal court for the week of March 16. Anyone scheduled for court that week can visit the police department or call 601-485-1839 Monday morning to get a new court date, which will be either April 13 or April 20.
Despite the announcement, shoppers were busy in Meridian Saturday, stocking up on cleaning supplies and other items.
At the Walgreen's drug store, Whitney Brown said the shortage of stock unsettled him.
“It’s weird to look at the shelves and see so much empty,” said Brown, who was passing through town.
“I’m not worried, it is what it is," said Donna Swires of Quitman. "If me and my family get it, we get it.”
“I’m definitely buying more supplies," said Richard McLaughlin. "I’m a little bit worried since there’s no known cure yet.”
More information
Most people with COVID-19 have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Most people who are infected get well. Recovery takes about two weeks for people with mild symptoms but can take three to six weeks for those with more severe illness, according to the World Health Organization.
The Associated Press and Thomas King contributed to this report.
