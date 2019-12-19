Neshoba County schools look to save energy through partnership

The Neshoba County School District is looking to modernize its facilities through a partnership with Schneider Electric.
The district said it plans to add LED lighting across the district and connect all schools to a building automation system (BAS), according to a news release. The project is expected to save the district more than $100,000 a year, the release stated.
Before the project was approved, the district was using separate BAS platforms for its educational facilities, which made it hard for the district to control its HVAC systems.
Schneider Electric will modernize the district's existing facilities’ lighting and BAS by making it similar to the new Neshoba Central High School, which opened in 2017.
The project will be paid for through a contract that eliminates the need for capital outlay and pays for the improvements with the expected energy savings.
“The partnership with Schneider Electric is instrumental in helping us to provide an improved environment for all who pass through our doors. By saving energy, we’re saving time for our staff and money for our taxpayers,” Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the district said in a news release. “The energy savings and reinvestment program mean we can borrow against our future to take care of necessary facility improvements now. It’s a winning combination for the district.”
The upgrades will also take place at the district's elementary and middle schools, as well as the central administrative office, athletic facilities and bus barn.
Construction is expected to start in early 2020 and to be completed in November 2020.
