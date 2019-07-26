Neshoba County Fair underway

Will Hulon, left and Landon Lewis start the Neshoba County Fair off with a friendly poker game at the Pouncey Place cabin Thursday evening. The fair officially starts Friday, July 26 with a full week of events to follow. 

Some highlights of the Neshoba County fair include:

Friday, July 26

• 8:30 a.m. - Art show opens - Exhibit Hall

• 1-6 p.m. - Music provided by Neshoba County Musicians - Founders Square

• 7:30 p.m. - Harper & Morgan PRCA Rodeo - Grandstand

• 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. - Dance - Music by Southbound - Founders Square

Saturday, July 27

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Arts & Crafts (Flea Market) at Founders Square

9 a.m.-6 p.m. - Free Petting Zoo

7:30 p.m. - Harper & Morgan PRCA Rodeo - Grandstand

8 p.m. - The Thacker Mountain Radio Show - Founders Square

Sunday, July 28

9:30 a.m. - Worship Service - Founders Square

10:30 a.m. - Antique Car Show - Founders Square

1 p.m. - Music by Vernon Brothers - Grandstand

2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack

8 p.m. - Gospel Music Concert - Founders Square

Monday, July 29

2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack

7 p.m. - Twilight Hot Air Balloon Glow - Racetrack, weather permitting

7:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies - Grandstand

8 p.m. - Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant - Grandstand

Tuesday, July 30

8:55 a.m.-9:50 a.m. Political speaking - Founders Square

10:15 a.m. - Veteran’s Memorial Service - Founders Square

11 a.m. - Hometown Proud - Founders Square

8 p.m. - The Cadillac Three Show - Grandstand

Wednesday, July 31

8:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square

11:15 a.m. - Meridian Day Program - Founders Square

1-2 p.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square

2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack

3 p.m. - Youth Talent Contest - Founders Square

8 p.m. - The Locash Show - Grandstand

Thursday, Aug. 1

8:40 a.m.-11:15 a.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square

11:15 a.m. - Coastal Mississippi Day - Founders Square

1-1:50 p.m. - Political speaking - Founders Square

2 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races - Racetrack

8 p.m. - Eli Young Band Show - Grandstand

Friday, Aug. 2

1:30 p.m. - Harness and Running Horse Races, featuring the Feature races of the week, the Morris Therrell Memorial Invitational Race and The Jim Dance Memorial Race - Racetrack

8 p.m. - The Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, and Aaron Tippin - Grandstand - Weather permitting immediately following the show there will be a fireworks show by Big Pop Fireworks.

Midnight - 2019 NCF closes

