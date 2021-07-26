The Neshoba County Fair kicked off Friday with a day of music, art and a rodeo.
The fair continued through the weekend, and included the Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon, a worship service, a gospel music concert and other activities.
The fair’s political speaking will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. with Steven Kilgore, district attorney for the 8th Circuit Court District. He will be followed by Caleb May, then Mark Duncan, who are both circuit judges for the 8th Circuit Court District.
Joey Kilgore, chancery judge for the 6th Chancery Court District, will then speak at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by State Rep. Michael T. Evans (I-District 45) and State Sen. Jenifer Branning (R-District 18).
At 10:10 a.m., C. Scott Bounds (R-District 44) will speak, followed by Willie Simmons, the Transportation Commissioner for the Central District. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will conclude the day’s political speaking with an address at 10:30 a.m.
Brent Bailey, the Public Service Commissioner for the Central District, will kick off Thursday’s political addresses with a speech at 9:30 a.m. Kenny Griffis, Supreme Court Justice, District 1, Place 1, will then talk, followed by Mike Chaney, Mississippi’s Insurance Commissioner.
Shad White, the State Auditor, will speak at 10 a.m., followed by Secretary of State Michael Watson. Attorney General Lynn Fitch will then talk, followed by Philip Gunn, Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives.
The final speaker will be Gov. Tate Reeves, who will talk at 10:40 a.m.
The fair ends at midnight on Friday. More information can be found at neshobacountyfair.org.
