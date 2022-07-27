Neon Cowboy Paint & Sip set for Saturday

Two local artists are bringing a fun experience for adults to downtown Meridian with the Neon Cowboy Paint and Sip this weekend.
The event, presented by Brejenn Allen and Mykiya Oliver, will be held Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and 8:30-11 p.m at The Island 601, located at 2211 5th Street in downtown Meridian. Tickets are $40 per person and are available online and at the door.
The Neon Cowboy Paint and Sip is a hands-on, guided painting experience which aims to turn participants into more than art spectators.
"Downtown Meridian is a vibrant and lively city full of art events, but people usually come to look at the art of other artists,” Allen said. “I hope with an informal, party atmosphere; our community will be open to getting their hands dirty and embracing their creativity.”
“Art is fun and a great stress reliever, especially when accompanied by a beverage (or two) in a glitzy cowboy outfit," she added.
The Neon Cowboy Paint and Sip is a step-by-step, guided process. Extra canvases will be available for purchase at the end of each painting session. Allen and Oliver will bring creativity with pre-drawn western-themed canvases ready for participants to paint.
The Island will serve Jamaican cuisine sold separately and one complimentary drink per person during each session’s first hour.
While everyone sips, DJ Shadarion will offer rowdy blues and country beats. Participants are encouraged to get up, dance, and take pictures at selfie stations.
“We hope to help Meridian residents take a more action-based approach to art events in the area by bridging creativity, community, and an excellent time at the Island 601,” Allen added.
For more information, search Neon Cowboy Paint and Sip on Facebook or visit brejennallen.com.
