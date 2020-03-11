NEIGHBORS: 'You Be The Chemist' teams wins first place

The Meridian Christian Home Educator’s Chemistry Team won first place at the You Be The Chemist Challenge on Feb. 21 at Meridian Community College. The competition was for qualifying local fifth -eighth graders in the area. Twelve teams of four competed in four rounds, where they answered 10 chemistry questions each round. The team prepared for the competition for a couple of months and was coached by the brother of one of the team members. The team is now preparing for the national level.
Brookshire named 2020 Young Veterinarian of the Year
The Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association awarded Cooper Brookshire DVM, MS, Dipl. ACVPM, Dipl. Epidemiology, Assistant Clinical Professor at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU-CVM) the 2020 Young Veterinarian of the Year Award for his significant contributions to the veterinary profession on Feb. 29, in Starkville.
Brookshire teaches in all four years of the professional veterinary curriculum at MSU- CVM. He is an active researcher in the fields of epidemiology, antibiotic resistance and hospital biosecurity. His clinical duties at MSU-CVM include efficient surgical techniques, shelter medicine, and general companion animal practice.
Meridian-Lauderdale County Public celebrates President’s Day
The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public celebrated President’s Day with different activities for local children. Asst. Project Coordinator Ginny Whigham helped ShaDerrin Tomayo, 7 of Meridian while Sylvia Collins, children services director, helped her brother Otis Tamayo, 10 build their Abe Lincoln log cabin.
Brig. Gen. Billy M. Nabors to receive promotion
Mississippi National Guard Brig. Gen. Billy M. Nabors of Collinsville will be promoted to the rank of Maj. Gen. on March 16 at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg.
Nabors will be honored by the G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery Foundation, Executive Director and President, Brad Crawford, by using Maj. Gen. Montgomery's two-star military rank for use in the official ceremonial promotion pinning to celebrate Nabors' distinguished military service.
Nabors is currently serving as the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander, Mississippi Air National Guard. He is responsible to the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, for directing Air National Guard operations and establishing policy to ensure the combat readiness and mission capability of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, 172nd Airlift Wing and Combat Readiness Training Center. Nabors provides oversite of the Mississippi National Guard Human Resources and State Resources Offices and advises the Adjutant General on issues affecting the National Guard.
Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
