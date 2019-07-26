NEIGHBORS: West Lauderdale student earns Eagle Scout with garden project

Residents at Aldersgate are planting their own flower and vegetable garden thanks to one boy's determination to give back to the community.
Dylan Williams, a junior at West Lauderdale High School, has been in Boy Scouts since first grade.
The 16-year-old who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout needed an Eagle Scout Service Project for that final step – so he decided to make raised gardens for the Dogwood (Assisted Living) residents at Aldersgate. Williams raised money and got donations of materials to complete the project.
“The point was so the residents would have a place to plant tomatoes or flowers, which would give them a way to get out, because a lot of them don’t have many opportunities to actually get out and do stuff,” Williams said. “They were able to come outside and either plant them themselves or watch other people plant them.
“It really gave them something to do, and I hope it brings them a little bit of joy that they may not have had, plus it brightens up the place.”
Working on the project with Williams were 15 other scouts who were not only there to work but learn.
“Part of the project is teaching leadership – I was the leader of the project and we all worked together to get the project done,” Williams said. “It teaches you how to be a leader, and teaches them how to work under a leader which shows them what a proper leader is supposed to be.”
Williams is the son of Pat and Laurie Williams. He is in the Order of the Arrow (Boy Scout Honor Society).
New airman from Meridian
U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew Parry, a 2018 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Parry is the son of Sandra and Joey Parry of Meridian, Miss.
Families First helps children
MCEC Families First Meridian hosted a Kids De-Stress Workshop on July 13. This was a community event in which children came and made stress balls and were taught how to walk through stressful situations.
Families First goal is to strengthen entire families through a generational approach while connecting the dots with other resources in the area.
Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
