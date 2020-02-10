NEIGHBORS: Weatherman visits York, Alabama school

Birmingham meteorologist James Spann visited York West End Junior High School in York, Alabama on Feb. 4, informing students about the danger of lightning, tornados and other severe weather aspects through video.
Spann visits schools throughout the state, informing students about the danger of extreme weather. One of his favorite warnings is “Respect the Polygon,” noting the danger of tornado warnings. Another warning that he shares with audiences is when you hear thunder, go inside. Lightning can strike from eight miles away.
Spann is chief meteorologist at WBMA-LD, Birmingham's ABC affiliate. He holds degrees from the University of Alabama and Mississippi State University. He has been named the state’s best weather anchor over nine times by the Associated Press. He has received the two highest awards in the nation for broadcast meteorologists.
Spann leads children’s worship every Sunday at Double Oak Community Church. When he speaks at various events, he endeavors to inspire others.
Y.W.E. presented him with a unique “James Spann cake” and a school logo T-shirt. Students were dressed career-style after participating in the STEM Career Fair which included the field of meteorology.
Davis-Holt named DYW winner in Clarke County
Taniya Davis-Holt was named the 2021 Clarke County Distinguished Young Woman on Feb. 1 at Quitman High School.
Davis-Holt, who will compete in the state pageant in July, received scholarships to Jones College, Mississippi College, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, the University of West Alabama and William Carey University. She also won the Spirit of Distinguished Young Women, the Overall Self Expression Award and the Overall Fitness Award. The first alternate was Chloe Tucker, who also won the Be Your Best Self Essay. The second alternate winner was Eden Smith, who was also the winner of the Overall Scholastic Award. Madison Reeves was the third alternate and won the Overall Talent Award.
Congressman Guest
On Jan. 29, Congressman Michael Guest visited with Sheri Shelby, a school nurse for Northeast Elementary School in Meridian, and her husband Michael Shelby, and Piper Largent, director of Government Affairs for the National Association of School Nurses.
Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
