NEIGHBORS: Time to buy supplies for United Way's Stuff the Bus

With the fall school term just weeks away, United Way has the wheels turning for its annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
The bright yellow bus will be parked at Raising Cane’s on North Hills and Bonita Lakes Mall to stuff with supplies for elementary school children in the Meridian and Lauderdale County public school systems. This year’s event is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16.
Stuff the Bus provides the opportunity for citizens to assist their local public elementary schools by donating school supplies, new or gently worn uniforms, and monetary donations.
The donations received will help the children in our community return to school prepared with the supplies and uniforms they need according to Tammy Caldwell, the Resource & Development Coordinator for United Way of East Mississippi. A donation of $60 will provide one child with the school supplies and uniforms needed to go back to school.
The sponsors this year are The Liberty Shop, Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall.
During the day of the drive, Raising Cane’s will raffle off the chance to win free Cane’s meals for a year. They will also be donating 15 percent of overall sales from the day to the Stuff the Bus program. Kona Ice will also be in attendance at the Bonita Lakes Mall Location, donating 25 percent of their sales to Stuff the Bus.
United Way of East Mississippi encourages everyone to come out and “Stuff the Bus."
Stuff the Bus will also be in Kemper County, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Pilgrim Foodliner, and Neshoba County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 at CDP at the Depot.
United Way of East Mississippi serves Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper and Neshoba counties. For more information, call United Way at 601-693-2732.
Hygiene bags go to Care Lodge
Recently, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Omicron Beta Omega Chapter partnered with Mattie Hudson State Farm Insurance of Philadelphia and provided 50 Emergency Personal Hygiene Bags to The Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter. Recognizing the heightened plight of abused and potentially homeless women and children during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The collaboration provided needed toiletry items to domestic violence shelter. The bags included hand sanitizer, soap, wash cloth, comb, socks deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and toothbrush covers, and tissue.
Happy birthday
Happy birthday to Alean Bell, of York, Alabama, who celebrated 105 years on June 29.
