NEIGHBORS: Tai named MCM-Meridian's 'Volunteer of the Quarter'

Jung Tai has been recognized as an outstanding volunteer at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian (MCM-Meridian) and has been named “Volunteer of the Quarter.”
Jung is in the U.S. Navy stationed at Naval Air Station Meridian, where she works as a Hospital Corpsman Dental Assistant. Because Jung travels frequently for work, she said she chose to volunteer at MCM-Meridian as a way to feel connected to the community.
Jung recognizes the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian as a place where you can play, learn, serve, and make people smile. "Interacting with children is a unique experience of its own. On top of that, I have learned so much about the southern hospitality and unique local culture interacting with children and their parents,” Jung said. “At MCM-Meridian, I very much enjoy working on projects alongside super talented, diligent staff."
Whitney Gowdy, MCM-Meridian’s Front Desk Coordinator, describes Jung as a dedicated volunteer that is a valuable part of MCM-Meridian’s volunteer program. “Jung is a joy to be around and has such a positive attitude. She’s very interactive with children and families and makes an effort to connect with them,” Gowdy said.
Local Students attend Write for Success Literature Program at The MAX
Seven high school students attended the first Write for Success immersive literature program at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience recently. Local educators recommended outstanding students with a knack for literature and writing to attend this week-long experience that introduced them to influential and award-winning professionals in the field who provided them with invaluable insights and advice for their future endeavors.
A primary purpose of the Success programs is to introduce young people to the expansive variety of career paths available to them in their chosen fields. The Write for Success students spoke with Norma Barksdale, literary agent and editor; Kiese Laymon, award-winning author of Heavy: An American Memoir and other titles; Jessica Russell, Director of the Eudora Welty House & Garden; Catherine Pierce, Mississippi’s Poet Laureate; W. Ralph Eubanks, accomplished author of A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape and other titles, and other teachers, students, college representatives, and writers throughout the week.
The inaugural class of The MAX’s Write for Success program are Christiarya Boyd – Northeast Lauderdale High School; Carrie Campbell – Clarkdale High School; Mary Emma Honeycutt – Lamar High School; Corey Kingery – Russell Christian Academy; Alyssa Lanier – Meridian High School; Caroline Nelson – Russell Christian Academy; Kadejah Whitted – Southeast High School.
MSA Dancers Study and Perform in Italy
Four dancers from The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA), were awarded scholarships to train and perform at the Fini International Italian Dance Festival in Villapiana Lido, Italy this summer. Carolina Cassisa of Oxford, Aaron Lochmann of Madison, Kate Smith of Brookhaven, and recent MSA graduate Rain Walley of Lauderdale, a freshman dance major at The University of Southern Mississippi. MSA dance founder and instructor, Tammy Stanford and her award winning choreographic work “Footfalls Echo” was selected to be performed at the prestigious festival. Students from all over the world trained with teachers from the United States and Europe.
Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame
A Hall of Fame dinner was recently held in New Orleans by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi. Melanie Mitchell and Mitzi Reece of Meridian were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their continued support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi.
