Samuel Dale Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
The October meeting of the Samuel Dale Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the Samuel Dale State Park in Daleville. The meeting was conducted by Regent Bunnie Tisdale. DAR "minutes" of National Defense and Rosalie were given by Nell Covington. Newspaper articles from The Meridian Star about Samuel Dale Chapter were shared with the members. These articles were written on May 26, 1961, and Jan. 28, 1965.
Sarah Walters donated an American flag which was raised in front of the Samuel Dale Monument. The program was presented by Glenda Thomas who shared information from an article written by George Ethridge in 1945 concerning Samuel Dale.
The chapter was named for General Samuel Dale, a hero of the War of 1812. He was an American soldier who served in the Alabama Legislature and then settled in Lauderdale County and became the First Representative in the Mississippi Legislature.
At 17, his parents died and he became the provider for his nine younger brothers and sisters. At 18, Samuel Dale was a federal scout in Georgia and by age 23 was trading with the Creek and Choctaw Indians and leading wagon trains of homesteaders into the Mississippi Territory.
He was later appointed by the Secretary of War to remove the Indians from Mississippi to Indian Territory after the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit. In 1831 he settled on a farm in Lauderdale County, letting many Indians live on his land. He was beloved by both the settlers and many Indians who called him "Big Sam.” He died in 1841.
Dale's grave was marked by Pushmataha Chapter before Samuel Dale Chapter was organized, but Samuel Dale Chapter expended much effort petitioning the state and federal government to make a shrine at Sam Dale's grave and also to improve the road to his gravesite.
In 1968, with the assistance of Congressmen G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery, Dale's remains were moved to a small park in Daleville under the supervision of the State Park Commission where a statue was placed during an appropriate ceremony.
Fill the Mayflower
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, teachers, and students from 20 city and county schools chose to help our local charities feed those in need, collecting 34,534 cans from Oct. 5 – Oct. 27.
The schools chose which charity they wanted to support and the cans were distributed to feed families in need during the upcoming holiday season through L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen, Salvation Army, Wesley House Community Center, and Lauderdale Baptist Association.
Little Caesars joined forces with Dairy Queen to co-sponsor the event. Participating schools were Clarkdale Elementary School, Clarkdale Middle School, Clarkdale High School, Crestwood Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Lamar Middle School, Lamar High School, Magnolia Middle School, Northeast Elementary, Northeast Middle School, Poplar Springs Elementary, St. Patrick School, T.J. Harris Lower Elementary, West Hills Elementary, West Lauderdale Elementary, West Lauderdale Middle School and West Lauderdale High School.
The collection for Southeast Elementary, Southeast Middle School, and Southeast High School was postponed to a later date due to the death of Coach Calvin Hampton.
The overall six homerooms from the combined participating schools collecting the most cans received a $250 Cash Award from Little Caesars and Dairy Queen to be used by each teacher for the needs of her classroom and students. Plus these homerooms received Gift Certificates for a Little Caesars pizza party and Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake Party. Goodies for the students and a gift bag for the teacher were also included.
The top six homerooms were:
Brenda Washington at Crestwood Elementary ~ 21 students collected 3,557 cans
Denae Cain at West Lauderdale Middle School ~ 19 students collected 2,088 cans
Stephanie Singley at Lamar Elementary ~ 13 students collected 1,699 cans
Sommer Webb at Clarkdale High School ~ 19 students collected 1,150 cans
Veronica Culpepper at Clarkdale Middle School ~ 22 students collected 1,100 cans
Makenzie Woodward at Poplar Spring Elementary ~ 18 students collected 622 cans
The can pick up and delivery to the charities would not have been possible without the help of employees, Coach Dillon Sudduth and his Meridian Community College baseball team volunteers and volunteers from Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.
Special thanks go to Graham Moving & Storage for donating the use of the Mayflower truck, as well as their wonderful driver, Kevin.
