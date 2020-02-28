NEIGHBORS: Retired Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert celebrates 97 years

The Meridian chapter of the Air Force Association honored retired Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert on his 97th birthday, Feb. 13.
Brig. Gen. Forbert is a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, U.S. Air Force and Mississippi Air National Guard. He began his military flying career during World War II, flew in the Korean War and continued his service with the Mississippi Air National Guard in Meridian, eventually becoming the commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group – the precursor of the 186th Air Refueling Wing.
Athletes of the Year
The State Games of Mississippi 2019 Athletes of the Year recently visited the state Capitol. The three athletes were presented before the House and Senate Floors where they each had a proclamation read and also had a chance to talk with Gov. Tate Reeves.
The athletes will make their way back to Meridian June 5, for the Athlete of the Year Torch Run during the Opening Ceremonies.
The Athletes are as followed:
2019 Female Athlete of the Year Stephanie Cayula.
2019 Male Athlete of the Year Larry Dudley.
2019 Youth Athlete of the Year Tulio Figarola.
Clarkco at the Capitol
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, officials from Clarkco State Park and Friends of Clarkco State Park visited the Capitol and met with part of the Clarke County Delegation. The visitors were Tony Fleming, park manager; Verlynn Robinson, vice-president of Friends of Clarkco State Park; and Sandie Blackwell, treasurer of Friends of Clarkco State Park.
Planet Playground fun
Molly Hays Compton, 2, from Houston, Texas, found more than the equipment fun while playing at Planet Playground as she played in puddles, too. She was spending time with her grandparents, John and Ann Compton.
Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.