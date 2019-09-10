Neighbors raise questions about proposed assisted living development on Hwy. 39 in Meridian

A meeting of the Meridian Planning Commission that was postponed due to a lack of a quorum Tuesday night became a question-and-answer session for neighbors seeking information about a proposed assisted living facility and hotel development off Highway 39.
Four commission members were present, but five are required to hold a meeting, leaders said.
Commission member John Holliday said the crowd of nearly 60 people was the largest he had ever seen at a meeting.
The applicant, H&K Holdings, LLC., is requesting the rezoning of land across from the Briarwood and Eagle Pointe communities from Agricultural to General Business District (B3), Holliday said.
In lieu of a meeting, Bob Flowers of Strategic Advisory Group described the proposed development and took questions from neighbors.
Flowers is a developer representing H&K Holdings, LLC., which is leasing the property from Highway 39 Property, LLC., he said.
The developers plan to build a 70-bed assisted living facility and 30-bed memory care facility, a hotel, and a medical clinic on 24 acres, Flowers said.
He said the hotel would probably have 80 rooms and could be a Wyndham, Radisson, or Marriott property. When asked the purpose of the hotel, Flowers said it could be used by families visiting the assisted living facility or NAS Meridian or by visitors in town for youth sports activities.
Dwight Hand, president of the Eagle Pointe Homeowners Association, said he did not have a problem with an assisted living facility, but he wanted more information on the project.
"We're interested in what's going on around us," he said. "We'd like to see something classy go in there."
Jesse Paul Barnett Jr., who lives in Briarwood, opposed the plan.
"That piece of property, it's going to devalue our homes," he said.
The assisted living facility project would cost more than $20 million and take approximately 16 months to build, Flowers said.
"I understand what they're saying and where they're coming from, but really, we are not going to do anything on that property that is going to have a negative impact on the value of their properties," he said.
The planning commission may vote on the rezoning request at a rescheduled meeting on Sept. 24. It would still have to go before the city council for final approval, Holliday said.
