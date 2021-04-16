NEIGHBORS: Owen honored by Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club

On behalf of Civitan International, Steve Owen of Meridian was recently given the Second Annual Servant’s Heart Award by the Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club as Civitans worldwide celebrate April as Civitan Awareness month.
Owen, who taught English for 34 years at Meridian Community College, is a retired Episcopal deacon, active with Parents for Public Schools, Rainbow Connection (individuals with IDD), Special Olympics. He personally built the Bocce field for IDD individuals at the Meridian Activity Center.
The Servant’s Heart Award is a celebration of the unsung heroes in our community who support these families and individuals who are affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The mission of Civitan is to support families and Individuals affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. We strive to raise awareness for these families and individuals and to partner with them to ensure their loved one has the highest quality of life possible. Outside of their families, there are few who dedicate more of their lives to serving these individuals than the teachers, paraprofessionals, and vocational teachers who work with and alongside them day in and day out.
Matthews receives National Award
Literary Arts senior Callie Matthews of Meridian was recently recognized by The Mississippi School of the Arts as one of the recipients of a National Silver Medal for her poem, "To The Sky" in the 2021 Scholastic Writing Competition.
In addition, Matthews received three Gold Keys, eight Silver Keys an Honorable Mention for her Senior Portfolio, and two additional Honorable Mentions at the Regional competition.
The Mississippi School of the Arts congratulates junior and senior literary artists for their awarded achievements in the 2021 Scholastic Writing Competition. The works of these artists receiving American Voices Nominations, Gold Keys, Silver Keys, and Honorable Mentions will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the Eudora Welty House in Jackson.
Dream Chasers graduation
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School LLC., held a graduation ceremony for phlebotomy technicians and hair braiding students on April 3 in Meridian.
Graduates include Jatoya Taylor, Briana Griffin, and Shivonne Williams; Sandra Stennis, Mercedes Yarbrough, Aniquia Burrage and Laporche Jones; Alzier Smith, Alicia Love, Brittany Dove, Katelon Grant and Suritha Alford. Raven Williams was absent.
East Mississippi Correctional Facility
East Mississippi Correctional Facility has embarked on a service project to fight hunger by collecting non-perishable food for L.O.V.E’s Kitchen and the Wesley House Community Center.
This is one of four service projects the EMCF will participate in 2021 to celebrate Management & Training Corporation’s (MTC) 40th anniversary.
The first service project was to improve literacy. The staff at EMCF and partners collected hundreds of books which were delivered to the exceptional needs kindergarten class at T.J. Harris and Hope Village for Children. This quarter, the focus is on the battle against hunger.
“What a great cause to help feed people who may be struggling in our community,” said Hector Portillo, EMCF Warden. “The pandemic has only made things worse for some families. It’s estimated that more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may experience food insecurity in the U.S. We want to do our part to help anyone in our area who may be struggling to put food on their table.”
“We count on our community partners. We appreciate East Mississippi Correctional Facility for their desire to help us in our mission to fight hunger. Their efforts will go a long way in helping people in need,” said Fannie Johnson, the director of L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen.
“Our goal is to fill an 18-wheel trailer full of food from this facility alone," said Ray Rice, deputy warden of programs. "We will have a contest with staff members from each shift and non-security staff members, to see who will collect the most food in the quarter.”
If the community would like to support this effort, they may contact EMCF at 601-485-5255.
Marion Police Department Foundation scholarship
The Marion Police Department Foundation presented a $300 scholarship Friday to Southeast Lauderdale senior Ariel Miller, who plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and pursue a degree in nursing. Miller was also was crowned the 2020 SEHS Homecoming Queen and Miss SEHS.
