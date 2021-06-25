NEIGHBORS: Outstanding Airmen of the Year honored

AIRMEN OF THE YEAR
The local Chapter of the Air Force Association recognized the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for the 186th Wing of the Air National Guard at Key Field at a recent breakfast meeting as a way to keep the community informed about the terrific job the 186th Wing does for our nation, state and local community.
Recognized were Major General Mike Nabors - Commander, Mississippi Air National Guard/ Assistant Adjutant General, Air, State of Mississippi; Chief Master Sergeant Lynn Cole - State Command Chief, Mississippi Air National Guard; Senior Airman James Hattaway - 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year; Master Sergeant Rodgrick Anderson - 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year; Master Sergeant Steven Lewis - 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year; Master Sergeant Les Rickles - 186th Air Refueling Wing Wayne Benthall Leadership Award; Chief Master Sergeant Darren McMullen - 186th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief; Colonel Ed Evans - 186th Air Refueling Wing Commander; Technical Sergeant Desmond Lewis - 186th Air Refueling Wing Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.
Author publishes children’s book: “Muska and Friends”
With over 40 years of teaching and education administrative experience, longtime Meridian educator Kathy Brookshire has successfully fulfilled a lifelong dream of publishing a children’s book.
“Muska and Friends” is a story about three dogs, their life, and unconditional love and is appropriate for preschool children, elementary-aged children, and anyone who loves dogs.
The story teaches pet responsibility, trust, friendship, happiness and an indescribable measure of love. Book signings and readings will be held in Meridian, Starkville, Jackson, Oxford, and Ocean Springs in the coming months. “Muska and Friends” is currently available for purchase through numerous domestic and worldwide online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, and Books-A-Million. It will be available for purchase at many local bookstores soon.
During Brookshire's 26 years as an elementary educator, she received numerous national and regional awards. In 2001, she transitioned into education administration at Meridian Community College (MCC) and ultimately became the college’s Associate Vice President for Development and the Executive Director of the MCC Foundation.
In 2018, she retired from MCC and went on to establish KK Books LLC. “Muska and Friends” is her first published book, but she has two additional titles under development.
Debs Social Service Club
Members of The Debs Social Service Club stopped by the Meridian Star recently for a quick picture while on a mission to clean up downtown Meridian as part of their community service project. Among those pitching in were Sadie Odom, Sara Lacy, Diamond Martin, Miah Hooker, Corey Kingery, Anna Kate Shows, Allison Shannon, Caliyah Hubbard, Ava Null.
BIRTHDAY
Minnie Lee Stewart recently celebrated her 102nd birthday with a special party at her home in Enterprise surrounded by family and friends. Mrs. Stewart was born April 5, 1919, in Stonewall and is the oldest of four daughters. She has one son, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She lives every day to the fullest.
