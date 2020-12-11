NEIGHBORS: Newton United Methodist Church hosts 28th Annual Live Nativity Scene

Join Newton United Methodist Church for its 28th Annual Live Nativity Scene on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s drive-thru nativity will be a slightly condensed version for a shorter time in order to keep participants safe.
The church is asking that everyone come early and drive through only once, so that everyone will have a chance to enjoy. Newton United Methodist Church is located at 600 Decatur St. in Newton.
Eagle Scouts
Joshua Walk Everette, 18, of Madison and Henry Tate Smith, 17, of Meridian have earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank advancement award presented in Scout BSA. Members of Troop 7 chartered by St. Patrick School in Meridian.
Everette and Smith are two of only six percent of all Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
To earn the rank of Eagle, each scout must attain twenty-one merit badges as well as demonstrate leadership, including successfully planning and completing a community service project. Everette’s community service project benefited St. Patrick Church by restriping the parking lot, while Smith’s project benefited St. Patrick School by refurbishing the front sign. Both projects were appreciated by the local Catholic community.
“A sign is usually one of the first things people notice when they approach an establishment,” said Smith. “By refurbishing the sign with the school’s new logo, the school’s image is improved.”
Everette is the child of William and Patricia Everette, and is in the twelfth grade at St. Joseph Catholic School. Everette is active in basketball, football, and track.
Smith is the child of Jonathan and Cynthia Smith, and is in the twelfth grade at Lamar School. Smith is active in chess, robotics, and quiz bowl.
Everette and Smith received the Eagle Award at a Court of Honor held on Dec. 1, at St. Patrick Church, as the troop marked its centennial, having been chartered by St. Patrick School in December 1920.
The success and longevity of the troop can be attributed to dedicated adult leaders. Joe Price, the current Scout Leader, has a long history with Troop 7. Starting as a youth in the troop, he has continued his involvement as a volunteer leader for the past 20 years. His four adult sons all progressed through the ranks within the troop and, in fact, his own grandfather’s name appears on the troop’s 1926 charter renewal.
For more than 100 years, the programs of the Boy Scouts of America have helped build future leaders by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun and adventure in the outdoors – starting in February, 2019 the program called “Boy Scouts” operates under the name “Scouts BSA” with both troops for boys and troops for girls. The Choctaw Area Council serves more than 1200 youth in six counties...Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba and Kemper Counties in East Mississippi - and Choctaw County in West Alabama.
RSVP
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) members Norman Coleman, Maureen Files and Joyce Franklin recently dropped off gift bags to residents of Oakland Heights, Meridian Manor and College Park apartments. The volunteers enjoy giving back to the community.
