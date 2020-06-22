NEIGHBORS: New home comes with unusual mushrooms

Janice Washington from Meridian woke up one morning this month to a yard full of mushrooms.
They weren't the typical species of mushrooms usually seen in Mississippi yards and pastures, but a variety consisting of different colors and shapes.
“They were everywhere, all in my yard, and so gorgeous and amazing,” Washington said. “Some looked like tomatoes and eggs. I was told they were edible, but I don’t even like mushrooms so I wasn’t even going to try them.”
Washington having just moved into her new home near Old Highway 45 North and Newell Road in January, said she saw the mushrooms only in her yard. After doing some research, Washington discovered they were native to North Africa, Asia, Europe and United Kingdom. Some are used to treat cancer, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.
“I didn't understand why only my yard – they are gone now, but I do have lots of pictures,” Washington said. “They were so pretty, hopefully they will come back next year or again later this year.”
State champs in You Be The Chemist Challenge
The Meridian Christian Home Educator team, which included members Micah Carr, Elijah Sliger, Shelton Pace and Ben Shelton, was selected as the Meridian/East Mississippi Regional Challenge first-place winners in the “You Be The Chemist” Challenge held at Meridian Community College in February.
The team’s sponsor is Tracey Shelton and their coach is Jonathan Shelton.
The team was declared the Mississippi state winner and was to advance to the national level, however, due to the pandemic, the event was canceled.
The You Be The Chemist Challenge is an interactive academic contest that encourages students in grades 5-8 to explore chemistry concepts and real-world applications. The challenge provides opportunities for various individuals and organizations, including schools, members of the chemical industry, educators, and other community partners to come together and show their support for STEM education.
Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
