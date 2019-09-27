NEIGHBORS: MSU alumni plan fundraiser for scholarships

Members of the Clarke County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association are making plans for a fundraising event with net proceeds designated to fund scholarships for area students who attend MSU in Starkville.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, on the Clarke County Courthouse lawn in Quitman.
The local “Bulldogs” are selling tickets for hamburger plates (includes chips and drink) at $5 each, with a dessert available for an additional $1.
For tickets, contact organizers Elaine and William Read, Lisa Riley (chapter president), Marylee Edwards, Lacia Donald, Rob Riley or Sandie and Carl Blackwell. For more information, call Lisa Riley, 601-480-6052.
Meridian native Miss Southern Miss.
Meridian native and Meridian High School graduate Ta'Nika Williams was recently elected Miss University of Southern Mississippi.
While at MHS Williams was the president of the National Honor Society and cheerleader captain among her accomplishments. At Southern Mississippi, Williams studies Forensic Science Major-Criminal Justice Emphasis. She has a 3.5 GPA and is on the Dean’s List.
Williams is involved with the community as a member of Pine Grove M.B. Church, is a youth mentor, and is involved at the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.
