NEIGHBORS: Meridian's Todd Tilghman extends residency in Pigeon Forge

Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman, 2020 winner of “The Voice,” will be extending his residency at The Theatre Of The Stars in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Tilghman went live on Facebook Saturday to announce that his residency at the former Memories Theatre will be extended through the end of October.
“If you don’t have Halloween plans and I got to say as frustrating as it is, and I know it is a big inconvenience for a lot of people, but I have to say I kind of hope the mask orders hang out until Halloween because that is going to be interesting,” Tilghman said.
The 42-year-old father of eight has been performing each Thursday through Saturday in July since July 2.
Tilghman performs a variety of songs that include some of his favorites, some from his time on “The Voice,” songs that are important to him, and songs he say are fun to sing.
For more Information, visit www.theatreofthestarspf.com or call: (888) 512-5755.
Reconciliation Week
Several scholarships were awarded as part of the 13th annual Reconciliation Week Celebration held July 5-11 to commemorate the six lives lost in the Lockheed Martin shooting on July 8, 2003.
For the eleventh year, two Rev. Charlie J. Miller Scholarships in the amount of $300 each were awarded. This year’s recipients were Dennis Heidelberg, Tech Masters Graduate from Northeast Lauderdale, and Brickley Jackson, who represented the Knights of West Lauderdale as an Honors Graduate.
The Reconciler Awards are presented each year to recognize individuals who are making strides toward bridging the gaps that may divide us.
Beth Sharp, director of the Center for Pregnancy Choices, and C. D. Smith, regional director of AT&T, were honored.
The Meridian Freedom Project was the beneficiary of a $300 donation.
Activities held during the week:
• In response to COVID-19, this year’s events offered online options; four of the five events were livestreamed on the Facebook Group Page. Additionally, videos of community leaders speaking on the theme were posted throughout the week. They included MCC President Tom Huebner; Pastor Beverly Knox, Councilwoman Kim Houston, Pastor Wade Phillips, CPC Director Beth Sharp, and Mission Miss. President Neddie Winters.
• The Reconciliation Committee delivered meals to first responders instead of passing out lemonade and baked goods. The committee purchased a total of 106 lunch meals from Raising Cane’s, delivering meals to the Greater Meridian Health Clinic and Fire Station # 1.
• The Queen City Cruisers Motorcycle Club led over 30 cyclists from Lockheed through downtown Meridian to Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.