NEIGHBORS: Meridian's Kaileigh Whittington wins Miss Congeniality Award

Submitted photo

Miss Meridian Teen USA Kaileigh Whittington recently won the Miss Congeniality Award at the Mississippi Teen USA Pageant.

Miss Meridian Teen USA Kaileigh Whittington won the prized Miss Congeniality Award in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageant held in Tunica recently. There were a total of 28 girls who competed in the teen division.

The Meridian High School junior is very active at MHS. She holds the rank of XO in the JROTC program, and is a member of the drill team and cannon crew.

Whittington is vice president of the Beta Club, the treasurer of the Science Club, a member of the girl's soccer team, and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

After graduating, Whittington wants to attend Meridian Community College, then transfer to Mississippi State University to join the Professional Meteorology Program.

East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame 

NEIGHBORS: Meridian's Kaileigh Whittington wins Miss Congeniality Award

Submitted photo

The 2019 EMCC Sports Hall of Fame induction class was honored during homecoming weekend activities on the Scooba campus. Front row: Ike Latimer (son of the late Ikeler "Boy" Latimer); Jenny White & Sara White (daughter & widow of the late David H. White Jr.); John Rice; Martin Francis; back row: EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks; Richard Poole; Rodney Batts; Chris Chism; EMCC Executive Director of College Advancement Marcus Wood. Not pictured is Bo Wallace.
NEIGHBORS: Meridian's Kaileigh Whittington wins Miss Congeniality Award

Submitted photo

Former Quarterback for East Mississippi Community College William (Bo) Wallace was recently inducted into the East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 25. Wallace is pictured with EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks (right) and EMCC Executive Director of College Advancement Marcus Wood (left). 

 

 

The 2019 East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame induction class was honored during homecoming weekend activities on the Scooba campus.

The eight-member class was treated to a Friday night banquet at the F.R. Young Student Union before being recognized at Saturday's alumni luncheon and again during the Lions' 30-22 playoff-clinching victory over the Northeast Mississippi Tigers.

Margaret Bishop celebrates 100th birthday  

NEIGHBORS: Meridian's Kaileigh Whittington wins Miss Congeniality Award

Submitted photo 

Margaret Bishop

Margaret Bishop recently celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 27. 

She is one of nine siblings born in Buckatunna, Miss. She has four daughters, two girls of her own, Sara Ragsdale and Judy Scott; and two stepdaughters, Delmarva McCrary and Marilyn McCrary.

Bishop served for more than 40 years as an LPN at Riley Hospital, and is still spreading love and happiness to everyone at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you