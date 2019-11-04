NEIGHBORS: Meridian's Kaileigh Whittington wins Miss Congeniality Award

Miss Meridian Teen USA Kaileigh Whittington won the prized Miss Congeniality Award in the Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageant held in Tunica recently. There were a total of 28 girls who competed in the teen division.
The Meridian High School junior is very active at MHS. She holds the rank of XO in the JROTC program, and is a member of the drill team and cannon crew.
Whittington is vice president of the Beta Club, the treasurer of the Science Club, a member of the girl's soccer team, and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
After graduating, Whittington wants to attend Meridian Community College, then transfer to Mississippi State University to join the Professional Meteorology Program.
East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame
The 2019 East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame induction class was honored during homecoming weekend activities on the Scooba campus.
The eight-member class was treated to a Friday night banquet at the F.R. Young Student Union before being recognized at Saturday's alumni luncheon and again during the Lions' 30-22 playoff-clinching victory over the Northeast Mississippi Tigers.
Margaret Bishop celebrates 100th birthday
Margaret Bishop recently celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 27.
She is one of nine siblings born in Buckatunna, Miss. She has four daughters, two girls of her own, Sara Ragsdale and Judy Scott; and two stepdaughters, Delmarva McCrary and Marilyn McCrary.
Bishop served for more than 40 years as an LPN at Riley Hospital, and is still spreading love and happiness to everyone at Bedford Care Center of Marion.
