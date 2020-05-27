NEIGHBORS: Meridian native honors young men from the Class of 2020

Narrow Gate Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Meridian native Stacy Goforth Spencer and her husband, Bill, is looking for the most inspiring young men of the Class of 2020 from high school and college.
The Spencers want to share the good that they are doing and recognize the young men with a once in a lifetime experience. Winners will receive a build-your-own-guitar, six day retreat at Narrow Gate Lodge an hour outside of Nashville, Tenn.
The prize includes instruction by master luthier Grant Batson, all supplies needed to create an acoustic guitar, meals and single-occupancy lodging on campus in a treehouse with queen bed, full private bath, coffee maker, mini-fridge and a/c. Travel expenses of up to $250 will be covered.
"Narrow Gate impacts young men's lives for good so we wanted to find guys who are a part of the Class of 2020 and celebrate the good they are doing,” Spencer said via email. “Too often, men are celebrated for their accomplishments - which is right - but we also need to reinforce to the next generation that positive character is also to be celebrated and honored."
“We are excited to find young men who are displaying the positive character qualities of selflessness, growth, community, devotion, excellence and/or generosity and invite them to come have a life-changing experience building their own guitar."
Spencer is the daughter of Judy and Cecil Goforth.
Anyone can nominate a grad they know at InspireUS2020.org through May 31.
For more information, visit www.nglodge.org.
For more about Narrow Gate, visit www.narrowgate.org.
Meridian senior graduates from The Mississippi School of the Arts
The Mississippi School of the Arts is proud to honor graduating senior Kaitlyn Clayton of Meridian. Clayton studied in the Theatre program at MSA and plans to attend The University of Mississippi in the Fall and major in Acting for Stage and Screen. While at MSA, Kaitlyn was a member of the Beta Club, BARK (volunteering for the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League), MSA 1st Ensemble and served as a MSA Arts Ambassador. She also earned 100 plus hours of community service.
Tag Art
Lauderdale County recycled tags made into art by artist Andrew Braun was recently donated to Doris Spidle in the Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s Office.
